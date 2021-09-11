4-Day Weather Forecast For Webster
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
