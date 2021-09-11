CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashley, OH

Ashley is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Ashley News Flash
Ashley News Flash
 6 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bt3Hsea00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashley, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Ashley News Flash

Ashley News Flash

Ashley, OH
31
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ashley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy