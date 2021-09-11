Daily Weather Forecast For Tracy

TRACY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



