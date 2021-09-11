4-Day Weather Forecast For Oblong

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



