Oblong, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oblong

Oblong Voice
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt3HOc800

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oblong, IL
With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

