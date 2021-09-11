Enterprise Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 38 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
