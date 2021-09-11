CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, ME

Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

