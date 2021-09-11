Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
