Canby, MN

Saturday set for clouds in Canby - 3 ways to make the most of it

Canby Digest
 6 days ago

(CANBY, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canby:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0bt3H5va00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Canby, MN
