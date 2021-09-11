Here are the top performers in Saline County from Week 2 of high school football

With Week 2 in books for the high school football season, The Salina Journal wants to recognize the top performers each week. Here are this week's top performers. Ruiz rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown in Ell-Saline's 35-14 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday night. His biggest run of the night came in the fourth quarter when a 56-yard score made him surpass the 100-yard mark on the evening.