Kemmerer, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kemmerer

Kemmerer Today
 6 days ago

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bt3H0Vx00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

