4-Day Weather Forecast For Kemmerer
KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, September 13
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
