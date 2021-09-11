CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, AK

Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Petersburg News Watch
Petersburg News Watch
 6 days ago

PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bt3GnJ800

  • Saturday, September 11

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

