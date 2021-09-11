Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
