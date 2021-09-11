4-Day Weather Forecast For Au Gres
AU GRES, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
