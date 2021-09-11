CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Freer

Freer Today
 6 days ago

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bt3Gg8300

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

