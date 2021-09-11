Daily Weather Forecast For Freer
FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0