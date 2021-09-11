Daily Weather Forecast For Freer

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.