CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kimball, NE

Kimball Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kimball Times
Kimball Times
 6 days ago

KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3Gcb900

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kimball, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Kimball Times

Kimball Times

Kimball, NE
15
Followers
250
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy