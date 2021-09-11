Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0