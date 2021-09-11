CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, MT

Weather Forecast For Plains

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmzhG_0bt3GDj600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

