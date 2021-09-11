Marsing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
