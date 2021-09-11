CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne, UT

A rainy Saturday in Duchesne — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Duchesne Bulletin
Duchesne Bulletin
 6 days ago

(DUCHESNE, UT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Duchesne, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Duchesne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bt3G6dG00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne Bulletin

Duchesne, UT
19
Followers
234
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duchesne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy