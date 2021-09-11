CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Limon

Limon Post
 6 days ago

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt3G5kX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

