Daily Weather Forecast For Limon

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



