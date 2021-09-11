Daily Weather Forecast For Limon
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0