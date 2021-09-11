Shippenville Weather Forecast
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
