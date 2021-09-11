Shippenville Weather Forecast

SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



