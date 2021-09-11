CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Beresford Daily Weather Forecast

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 6 days ago

BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEdR5_0bt3G3z500

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
18
Followers
258
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy