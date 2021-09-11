Beresford Daily Weather Forecast
BERESFORD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
