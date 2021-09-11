Fairview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.