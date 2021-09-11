CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, OK

Fairview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairview Digest
 6 days ago

FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3G1Dd00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
