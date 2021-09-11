Fairview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
