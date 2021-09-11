CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Machias Daily Weather Forecast

Machias Dispatch
Machias Dispatch
 6 days ago

MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Machias, ME
