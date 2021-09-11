Machias Daily Weather Forecast
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0