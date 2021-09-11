Daily Weather Forecast For Barnum
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
