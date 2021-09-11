Daily Weather Forecast For Barnum

BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.