New Town Daily Weather Forecast

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.