New Town, ND

New Town Daily Weather Forecast

New Town News Flash
New Town News Flash
 6 days ago

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7VY_0bt3Fqfs00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Town News Flash

New Town News Flash

New Town, ND
