CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Times
Santa Rosa Times
 6 days ago

SANTA ROSA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bt3FlVT00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa Times

Santa Rosa, NM
14
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy