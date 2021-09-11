CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Valentine Weather Forecast

Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 6 days ago

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0bt3Fkck00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
10
Followers
222
Post
863
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy