Valentine Weather Forecast

VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.