4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Lodge
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
