San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel Weather Forecast

San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 6 days ago

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bt3FeKO00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

