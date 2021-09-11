CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Granby Weather Forecast

Granby News Flash
 6 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt3FbgD00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Granby, CO
