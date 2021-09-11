Granby Weather Forecast
GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
