Saturday rain in Bottineau: Ideas to make the most of it
(BOTTINEAU, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bottineau Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bottineau:
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
