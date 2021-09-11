CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tornillo

 6 days ago

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bt3FUS000

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

