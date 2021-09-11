Ozona Weather Forecast
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0