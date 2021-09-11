CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rugby

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 6 days ago

RUGBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bt3FP2N00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rugby, ND
Rugby, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
5
Followers
190
Post
620
Views
ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy