Dannemora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
