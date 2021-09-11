4-Day Weather Forecast For Conrad
CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
