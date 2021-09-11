Daily Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
