Canisteo, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Canisteo

Canisteo Journal
 6 days ago

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bt3FI6W00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

