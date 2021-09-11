Canadian Daily Weather Forecast
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
