Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
