Davenport, WA

Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Davenport News Flash
 6 days ago

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt3FGL400

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

