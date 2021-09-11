The best course at Pinehurst? Gil Hanse weighs in on the ‘battle’ between Nos. 2 and 4

Thirty years ago this fall, I was standing by the 18th tee at the Ocean Course at Kiawah, soaking up the tensest atmosphere I’d ever felt in golf. It was the final match of the final day of the 1991 Ryder Cup, a taut, antagonistic competition that had lived up to its billing as The War by the Shore. Thinking back on it today, I can almost feel the air of excitement and unease. Everybody was on edge — the fans, the players, all of us on the NBC broadcast team. And no wonder. Everything was on the line.

