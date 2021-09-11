Onamia Daily Weather Forecast

ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.