Onamia Daily Weather Forecast
ONAMIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
