Borrego Springs, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt3EsXx00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 82 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 81 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Borrego Springs, CA
Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs News Flash

Borrego Springs, CA
With Borrego Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

