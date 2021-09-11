4-Day Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 81 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0