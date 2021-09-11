CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

Haskell Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 6 days ago

HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3ErfE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
11
Followers
241
Post
910
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy