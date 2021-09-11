4-Day Weather Forecast For Shoals
SHOALS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
