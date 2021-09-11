CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Morenci

 6 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt3EoGH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

