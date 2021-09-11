CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onalaska, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 6 days ago

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt3EnNY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onalaska, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Onalaska Post

Onalaska Post

Onalaska, WA
24
Followers
238
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy