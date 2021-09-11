4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0