Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of fog then light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
