Daily Weather Forecast For David City
DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0