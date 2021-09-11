CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David City, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For David City

 6 days ago

DAVID CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bt3EOVV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

