Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing Daily Weather Forecast

Wyalusing News Watch
 6 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt3EID900

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Wyalusing, PA
