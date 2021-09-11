Franklinville Weather Forecast
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
