Franklinville Weather Forecast

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 61 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



