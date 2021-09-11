CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • 13 to 16 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Franklinville, NY
