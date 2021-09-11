Daily Weather Forecast For Colfax

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.