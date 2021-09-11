CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bloomfield, PA

Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
 6 days ago

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt3E33V00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

