Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



