Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
